Bagpat (Uttar Pradesh) [India], December 6 (ANI): Nearly 15 people, including the groom, fell ill after consuming food at a wedding in Baghpat, Uttar Pradesh, on Wednesday.

Following their discomfort, they were rushed to the Baghpat district hospital. An official mentioned that after receiving initial medical aid, some individuals were discharged, while others remained under medical observation.

"The 'baratis' developed stomach problems after eating food at the wedding.14-15 people had come to the hospital. Everyone was immediately given first aid. Some people were sent home after recovery, and some will be kept under observation," SK Choudhary, Chief Medical Superintendent of the district hospital said.

Those who have been admitted to the hospital include women and children.

The authorities have started an investigation into the incident. More details are yet to come. (ANI)

