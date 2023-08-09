Chandigarh, Aug 9 (PTI) The Punjab government Wednesday issued the transfer and new posting orders of 15 Indian Administrative Service (IAS) and 16 Provincial Civil Service (PCS) officers with immediate effect, according to an official order.

IAS Kumar Rahul has been posted as secretary, jails while KK Yadav has been given the charge of secretary, school education.

Arshdeep Singh Thind has been posted as taxation commissioner while Shruti Singh has been given the charge of secretary, personnel, vigilance, and general administration.

Ravi Bhagat, who is holding the charge of special principal secretary to the chief minister, has also been given the charge of secretary, new and renewable energy sources while Sandeep Hans has been posted as special secretary, personnel.

Girish Dayalan, who is the managing director of Markfed, has also been given the charge of special secretary and director of governance reforms, and public grievances, according to the order.

Sanyam Aggarwal, who was deputy commissioner, Malerkotla, has been posted as joint-managing director-cum-CEO, Punjab Municipal Infrastructure Development while Rishi Pal Singh, who was deputy commissioner, Mansa, will now be commissioner of Jalandhar municipal corporation.

Paramvir Singh has been posted as deputy commissioner, Mansa and Palavi will be deputy commissioner, Malerkotla, the order stated.

Among PCS officers, Dalwinderjit Singh has been posted as an officer on special duty to the chief secretary, Punjab.

