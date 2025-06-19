150 make in India locomotives, manufactured Bihar's Marhowrah factory to be exported to Guinea (Photo/ANI)

Patna (Bihar) [India], June 19 (ANI): Under the "Make in India" initiative, the Marhowrah Diesel Locomotive Factory in Bihar is set to export 150 Evolution Series ES43ACmi locomotives--built in collaboration with Wabtec--to power Guinea's Simandou iron ore project.

This landmark deal, valued at over Rs 3,000 crore, marks a significant boost to India's international railway manufacturing footprint.

As per officials, 37 locomotives will be exported in this Financial Year, whereas 82 locomotives will be exported in the next Financial Year, and 31 locomotives will be exported in the third Year.

All these Locomotives will have an AC Cab. Each Loco will have a single cab, and two locomotives together will carry the load of 100 wagons with maximum permissible speed.

At the Marhowrah Locomotive Factory, three types of tracks--broad gauge, standard gauge and Cape gauge have been laid within the premises to support the manufacturing and testing of locomotives for diverse international markets

The Project was secured via global competitive bidding, showcasing India's manufacturing excellence on a world stage. These Locomotives are equipped with 4500 HP, AC propulsion, regenerative braking, microprocessor-based controls, and modular architecture.

The Locomotives are built with best-in-class emission standards, fire detection systems, and ergonomic crew cabins with modern amenities like a refrigerator, microwave, and waterless toilet system. Fitted with DPWCS (Distributed Power Wireless Control System) for synchronised operations and superior freight handling.

This Positions Marhowrah factory as a global hub for locomotive exports, strengthening local employment and technological capability.

The delivery will further contribute to building infrastructure for Guinea's largest iron ore project, deepening India-Africa economic cooperation.

A shining example of Atmanirbhar Bharat powering global infrastructure through innovation and quality manufacturing

At the Marhowrah factory in Bihar, 285 individuals are employed directly, while an additional 1,215 people benefit from indirect employment linked to its operations.

Besides, more than 2100 people are working for the joint venture across the country for services and other work. (ANI)

