Ahmedabad, Aug 4 (PTI) Ahmedabad reported 153 new coronavirus patients on Tuesday, raising the case tally in the district to 27,122, the state health department said.

The number of COVID-19 fatalities in the district rose to 1,612 with three more patients dying, it said.

The number of recovered patients rose to 21,908 with 107 patients getting discharged from hospitals during the day.

138 new COVID-19 cases were recorded in Ahmedabad city and 15 in other parts of the district.

All three fatalities were reported in the city area, the department said in its release.

