Ahmedabad, Aug 8 (PTI) Ahmedabad district reported 158 new cases on Saturday, taking its coronavirus tally to 27,745, the Gujarat health department said.

Death toll due to the pandemic in the district rose to 1,630 with five new fatalities, it said.

Also Read | Former Malaysian PM Mahathir Mohamad Says He Won't Apologise for Kashmir Remarks despite Dip in Trade with India: Live News Breaking and Coronavirus Updates on August 8, 2020.

The number of recovered cases rose to 22,393 after 121 patients were discharged on Saturday.

Out of 158 new cases, Ahmedabad city reported 139, while the rural parts reported 19 cases.

Also Read | 'Imagine Coronavirus Before 2014, Could We Have Imposed Lockdown When 60% Population Was Defecating in Open? PM Narendra Modi Asks.

All five deaths were reportedin Ahmedabad city. PTI KA PD KRK KRK 08082024 NNNNut also don't get too arrogant with it."

Klopp was unhappy the former England midfielder chose to air his grievances after the match.

"You cannot hit me and my bench with something like that because we are not arrogant," Klopp said at a news conference ahead of Liverpool's last game of the season at Newcastle on Sunday.

"Frank was obviously in a really competitive mood and I respect that a lot. From my point of view in this sort of situation, you can say pretty much what you want. For me, after the game it is completely over.

"But what he has to learn," Klopp added, "is to finish it with the final whistle and he didn't do that. In a moment like this, in an argument you want to say something to hurt the other person."

Klopp said Lampard could have chosen to "close the book" on the argument, but didn't.

"And that is what I don't like," he added.

"Speaking afterwards about it like this, that's not OK. Frank has to learn this and he has a lot of time to learn as he is a young coach. During the game, words used no problem at all but final whistle ... we are not arrogant, we are pretty much the opposite."

Lampard repeatedly used expletives to vent his anger at the Liverpool bench and, with Anfield being virtually empty because no fans are allowed, much of the argument could be heard clearly.

Lampard said on Friday he was sorry for his actions.

"I think in terms of the language I used, I do regret that," he said, "because I think these things get replayed a lot on social media.

"I've got two young daughters who are on social media, so I do regret that." (AP)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)