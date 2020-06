India News | 158 Samples of Sanitizers Sent for Testing After Complaints: Haryana Health Minister

Chandigarh, Jun 5 (PTI) Health Department authorities in Haryana have collected 158 samples of sanitizers from across the state and sent them to a laboratory for testing following complaints that some shopkeepers were selling poor quality product at exorbitant rates.

There were complaints of adulteration, Health Minister Anil Vij told reporters on Friday.

Also Read | Guwahati Man Approaches Hospital After Abdominal Pain, Doctors Find Mobile Charger in His Urinary Bladder as Result of Masturbation.

State Drug Controller of Food and Drugs Administration Narendra Ahuja said 158 samples of sanitizers of various companies have been collected.

The samples have been sent to a Chandigarh-based lab for tests, he said in a statement.

Also Read | President Ram Nath Kovind Promulgates Tow Ordinances to Boost Rural India: Live Breaking News Headlines & Coronavirus Updates, June 5, 2020.

Vij said there were complaints that some shopkeepers were selling a 500 ml bottle of sanitizer at exorbitant rates, as high as Rs 650.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)