Chandigarh, Oct 29 (PTI) Haryana on Thursday reported 1,594 fresh novel coronavirus cases taking the total caseload to 1,63,817 while eight more COVID-19 related deaths took the toll to 1,766 in the state, a health bulletin showed.

Of the fatalities, three were from Yamunanagar, two from Fatehabad, while one death each was from Gurugram, Hisar and Kurukshetra, according to the state health department's daily bulletin.

Among the districts which reported a big spike in cases included Gurugram (397), Faridabad (246), Hisar (190) and Rohtak (102).

Active cases in the state currently are 11,391 while the recovery rate was 91.97 percent.

