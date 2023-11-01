New Delhi, Nov 1 (PTI) The 15th India-Singapore Defence Policy Dialogue was held here on Wednesday during which both sides reviewed their existing defence cooperation and agreed to enhance collaboration in service-to-service interactions and bilateral exercises.

The dialogue was co-chaired by Defence Secretary Giridhar Aramane and Permanent Secretary (Defence), Singapore, Chan Heng Kee, the defence ministry said in a statement.

Both sides reaffirmed their commitment to fully implement the 'Strategic Partnership' based on mutual trust and understanding, common interests and shared values of democracy and rule of law, it said.

"During the meeting, both sides reviewed the existing defence cooperation between the two countries and agreed to enhance collaboration in Service-to-Service interactions and bilateral exercises. They also articulated steps to take forward cooperation in emerging areas like cyber security," the ministry said.

Both the sides identified means to enhance existing areas of collaboration, particularly in the field of maritime security and multilateral cooperation.

The defence secretary appreciated Singapore's efforts for coordinating and co-hosting the maiden ASEAN-India Maritime Exercise in May. He also highlighted the potential of the domestic defence industry with capacity and capability to meet the requirement of Singapore, officials said.

This was the first physical meeting at the level of Defence Secretary between India and Singapore post the COVID-19 pandemic, the statement said.

Earlier, the Permanent Secretary (Defence) of Singapore had called on the Chief of Defence Staff and discussed issues of mutual interest, it said.

The Singapore delegation also visited various cultural places, including the Pradhanmantri Sangrahalaya.

