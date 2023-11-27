New Delhi, November 27: Light rain lashed several parts of the Delhi-NCR on Monday evening. The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has forecast light to moderate-intensity rain and gusty winds over most places of Delhi and its adjoining areas during the next two hours.

"Thunderstorms with light to moderate intensity rain and gusty winds with speed of 30-50 Km/h would occur over and adjoining areas of many places of Delhi (Mundaka, Jafarpur, Nazafgarh, Dwarka, India Gate, Palam, Lodi Road, IGI Airport, Vasant Vihar, RK Puram, Defence Colony, Lajpat Nagar, Vasant Kunj, Hauz Khas, Malviya Nagar, Kalkaji, Mehrauli, Tughlakabad, Chhattarpur, IGNOU, Aya Nagar, Deramandi), NCR ( Bahadurgarh, Noida, Gurugram, Faridabad, Manesar, Ballabhgarh) Rohtak, Charkhi Dadri, Matanhail, Jhajjar, Farukh Nagar, Kosali (Haryana)," the IMD said. Delhi Rains: Delhiites Witness Sudden Weather Shift as Light Rainfall Graces the Capital (Watch Video)

"Light to moderate intensity rain and gusty winds with speed of 30-40 Km/h would occur over and adjoining areas of many places of Delhi, Karnal, Rajaund, Assandh, Safidon, Jind, Panipat, Gohana, Gannaur, Meham, Sonipat, Kharkhoda, Bhiwani (Haryana) during next 2 hours," the Met office added. As per the IMD, the minimum temperature in Delhi on Monday was recorded at 13.4 degrees Celsius, while the maximum temperature was recorded at 23 degrees. Along with this, it has been cloudy since morning and the possibility of rain has also been predicted.

Earlier in the day, senior meteorologist RK Jenamani said that at present, a western disturbance is visible in North India, which is slowly moving towards the east. "In the last 36 hours, the effect of this western disturbance was visible in Gujarat and Maharashtra. But now, with dense clouds, it is moving towards the east. Along with Gujarat and Maharashtra, people also witnessed rain in Madhya Pradesh and Rajasthan," he said. "The effect of this western disturbance will soon be seen in Uttarakhand and Himachal, due to which an orange alert has been issued in both states, he added. Delhi-NCR Rains Today: Light Rain Likely Today, May Improve AQI

Visuals from South Avenue Capture Light Rainfall

#WATCH | Delhi: National capital witnesses sudden change in weather; receives light rainfall. (Visuals from South Avenue) pic.twitter.com/JXgDldrB3z — ANI (@ANI) November 27, 2023

#WATCH | Delhi: Light rain lashes several parts of the national capital; visuals from Chirag Dilli. pic.twitter.com/GdIbwCUoq0 — ANI (@ANI) November 27, 2023

Scientist RK Jenamani on Sunday attributed the cloud formation over the national capital to the western disturbance created due to intense circulation over Central Pakistan.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)