Mumbai, April 22: The Mumbai police on Monday arrested a man for allegedly attacking and killing a 16-year-old boy in a dispute about a girl, an official said. The police apprehended the accused, Rushikesh Gurav (19), from Diva in neighbouring Thane district for the attack that took place on Sunday night, the official from the crime branch said.

The victim had warned Gurav against meeting a girl from his locality in the eastern suburb of Ghatkopar here, he said. When Gurav reached the locality to meet the girl, the victim confronted him but was attacked with a sharp weapon, the official said. The accused fled the scene, and locals noticed the injured boy and rushed him to a hospital, where he was declared dead, he said.

The police established the identity of the accused based on the CCTV footage from the area, and a case has been registered against him under section 302 (murder) of the Indian Penal Code, he added.

