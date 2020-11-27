Ahmedabad, Nov 27 (PTI) Gujarat recorded its highest single-day spike of 1,607 coronavirus cases in the last 24 hours, health officials said on Friday evening.

It took the state's caseload to 2,05,116.

The death toll due to coronavirus rose to 3,938 with 16 more infected patients dying.

As many as 1,388 COVID-19 patients were discharged from hospitals since Thursday evening.

Gujarat COVID-19 figures are as follows: Positive cases 2,05,116, New cases 1,607, Death toll 3,938, Discharged 1,86,446, Active cases 14,732 and people tested so far 76,20,892.

