New Delhi [India], August 20 (ANI): Union Minister of State for Home Affairs Nityanand Rai on Wednesday informed Rajya Sabha that 1647.696 km out of 2216.7 km border, which lies with Bangaldesh in West Bengal, has been covered with a fence.

The information was provided to the Rajya Sabha in a written reply to the Question of BJP MPs Shambhu Sharan Patel and Neeraj Shekhar.

"Out of balance stretch of 569.004 km, which is yet to be covered by fence and other border infrastructure works, 112.780 km is non-feasible and 456.224 km is feasible. Out of 456.224 km of feasible IB (International Border) length in West Bengal, land for 77.935 km has been handed over to the executing agency. For the balance stretch of 378.289 km, land acquisition is yet to be initiated for 148.971 km by the State Government. The remaining land for 229.318 km is in various stages of land acquisition," he added.

MoS Home Further inform the Upper House that steps are being taken by the Centre to expedite the land acquisition process, including Regular meetings and reviews on the issue with the State Government.

"Timely land acquisition payments as per norms are being released. Payment has already been made for 181.635 km. Illegal infiltration in the state of West Bengal during the last three years (from 01st January, 2023 to 31st July, 2025) is 3964," Rai added.

The total length of the India-Bangladesh border is 4096.7 km. The border with the neighbouring country lies along West Bengal, Assam, Meghalaya, Tripura, and Mizoram. (ANI)

