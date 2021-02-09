Bhopal, Feb 9 (PTI) Madhya Pradesh's COVID-19 tally on Tuesday rose to 2,56,758 as the state recorded 167 new cases, health officials said.

With two coronavirus-related fatalities being recorded since Monday evening, the death toll increased to 3,825.

Seven districts recorded no new infections.

A total of 219 patients were discharged from hospitals, taking the state's overall recovery count to 2,50,946.

Of 167 new cases, Bhopal recorded 44 and Indore 33.

The number of cases in Indore rose to 57,770, including 924 deaths, while Bhopal's case tally stood at 43,058 with 616 fatalities.

Bhopal now has 632 active cases and Indore 301.

With 15,282 new tests being conducted in the last 24 hours, the overall number of tests rose to around 54.98 lakh.

Coronavirus figures of MP are as follows: Total cases 2,56,758, New cases 167, Death toll 3,825, Recovered 2,50,946, Active cases 1,987, Number of tests conducted 54,98,870. PTI

