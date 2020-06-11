Mathura (UP), Jun 11 (PTI) Seventeen more people tested positive for COVID-19 in Uttar Pradesh's Mathura, taking the total number of active cases in the district to 61, an official said on Thursday.

Deputy Chief Medical Officer P K Gupta said of the total fresh cases, 10 are migrant workers from other states or districts.

The total number of positive cases in the district are 137 and report for 370 samples is still awaited, he said.

Gupta said 70 COVID-19 patients have recovered so far, and six people have died due to the virus.

