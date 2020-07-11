New Delhi, Jul 10 (PTI) A 17-year-old youth was apprehended for allegedly killing a 19-year-old man and injuring another person in Central Delhi's Anand Parbat area, police said on Friday.

The deceased, identified as Rajan, was a resident of Moti Nagar, while injured Ravi, is a resident of Anand Parbat, they said.

The apprehended juvenile was a friend of Rajan and he actually opened fire to shoot Ravi, but the bullet hit Rajan, they added.

Both Rajan and Ravi knew each other as they lived in same locality near Jakhira flyover, police said.

According to police, the incident took place on Wednesday around 6:30 pm when Rajan and his juvenile friend were roaming around in Nehru Nagar after crossing over the railway track.

Ravi objected to it, leading to an altercation with Rajan, police said.

Both Rajan and his friend went back and after an hour, they and their associates reached Ravi's house and stabbed him, police said.

Just then, Rajan's juvenile friend pulled out a pistol and fired upon Ravi which missed him narrowly and hit Rajan on the forehead, police said.

Rajan suffered gunshot wounds and was taken to Acharya Bhikhu hospital where he was declared brought dead. Ravi underwent treatment at LHMC Hospital for stab injuries, said Sanjay Bhatia, Deputy Commissioner of Police (Central).

On the statement of Ravi, a case was registered and an investigation was taken up, he said.

Rajan's juvenile friend was later apprehended from near Jakhira flyover. The knife used in crime was recovered from him. Other accused have been identified and are being tracked, he added.

The juvenile was previously involved in a case of attempt to murder registered at Sarai Rohilla police station, police said, adding further investigation is underway.

