Muzaffarnagar (UP), Aug 6 (PTI) A 17-year-old boy died of electrocution when he came in contact with a high tension wire in Shukartaal town in the district, police said on Friday.

He had gone to bring water from the Ganga river on Thursday night when he touched a electricity pole and was electrocuted, they said.

The police said the body was sent for an autopsy.

In a similar incident, a five-year-old boy died on electrocution on coming in contact with a transformer wire in Shamli district on Thursday, they said.

His family members staged a protest and demanded action against the electricity department for alleged negligence.

