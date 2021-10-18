New Delhi [India], October 18 (ANI): 17-year-old minor girl allegedly died by suicide due to academic pressure.

According to the Delhi Police, a Police Control Room (PCR) was received a call at Hari Nagar police station from Tyagi Nursing Home, Ashok Nagar regarding a brought dead.

Also Read | Realme Q3s Smartphone To Be Launched on October 19, 2021.

On enquiry, it surfaced that the deceased was a student who was studying in 12th standard.

A small diary containing a suicide note and two pieces of black and blue dupatta were taken into police possession, it informed.

Also Read | iQoo Z5x Smartphone To Be Launched on October 20, 2021; Features & Specifications.

As per the suicide note, the cause of the death presumes to be the study pressure and the deceased was unable to bear it.

Further investigation is in process. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)