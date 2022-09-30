New Delhi, Sep 30 (PTI) A 17-year-old boy was shot dead outside his house by unidentified people in southeast Delhi's Jamia Nagar on Friday, police said.

The deceased has been identified as Mohammad Abdullah. According to police, the incident took place around 4.10 pm in Azeem Dairy area.

Abdullah's elder brother Asif told police that he was inside the house when the firing took place. He said he came out of the house only to see his brother lying in a pool of blood.

Abdullah was declared dead at the Holy Family Hospital, police said quoting Asif.

The victim was a student of Class XII. Locals are being questioned and CCTV footage is being checked, police said.

On Thursday evening, a Jamia Millia Islamia student was shot at allegedly by another student inside the Holy Family Hospital.

