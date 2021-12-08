Hyderabad (Telangana) [India], December 8 (ANI): A total of five accused have been arrested by Hyderabad police for allegedly raping a 17-years-old girl in the state's capital.

As per information received from the police on Tuesday, all five accused were the victim's acquaintances and a case has been registered under the appropriate sections.

Police informed that they have managed to nab the five accused and suspect that few more are involved in the crime. However, five accused are being sent to judicial remand.

Further investigation is underway. (ANI)

