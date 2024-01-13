Ramgarh (Jharkhand), Jan 13 (PTI) At least 172 CCTV cameras will be installed in 65 sensitive and crowded places in Jharkhand's Ramgarh town, an official said on Saturday.

The cameras will be installed using District Mineral Foundation Trust (DMFT) funds, he said.

Ramgarh deputy commissioner Chandan Kumar said the high-resolution cameras will be installed in 65 places to monitor traffic movement and provide security support to banks, financial institutions, hospitals, educational institutions, jewellery shops and shopping malls.

The cameras will also help keep an eye on crowded places like roundabouts, flyover, bus stops in Ramgarh town, he added.

Ramgarh is among the top mining districts of the state which gets approximately Rs 159 crore DMFT funds annually, another official said.

