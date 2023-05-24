Chandigarh, May 24 (PTI) Punjab Rural Development and Panchayat Minister Kuldeep Singh Dhaliwal Wednesday said 176 acres of panchayat land worth Rs 264 crore was freed from encroachment in Mohali district.

He said in the second phase of a drive against encroachment on panchayat land 761 acres of land has been freed so far.

The latest recovery was made in Fatehgarh village of Majri block.

The state government has targeted to vacate 6,000 acres of land from encroachment by June 10.

Last year, 9,030 acres of land was freed from encroachment, he Said.

In a statement, Dhaliwal said people, who have illegally encroached up on panchayat lands, can vacate their illegal possession by May 31. In that case, no legal action will be taken against them, he said.

