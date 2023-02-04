New Delhi, Feb 4 (PTI) An 18-hole golf course in Sector 24, sports complexes in three other sectors and four footover bridges are among the upcoming projects of the Delhi Development Authority in Dwarka.

The Delhi Development Authority (DDA) on Saturday tweeted about the projects.

Also Read | Tamil Nadu: Law Student Jumps Off Building To Escape From Girlfriend's Mother in Salem, Dies.

"'#DDA Transforming Dwarka' Multiple projects have been completed and several upcoming projects are in pipeline. #Dwarka," it tweeted and posted a poster.

The poster says an integrated multi-sports arena at Sector 19B will come up in Dwarka under a public-private-partnership.

Also Read | Congress Gives Seven-Day ‘Ultimatum’ to Goa CM Pramod Sawant to Condemn Union Home Minister Amit Shah’s Remarks on Mhadei River Issue.

Other upcoming projects include 4,300 houses under construction, four footover bridges and two community halls.

"An 18-hole golf course at Sector 24, and sports complexes at Sectors 8, 17, 19 and 23 are also among the projects in the pipeline," it says.

Bharat Vandana Park spanning 200 acres is also under construction.

In one section of the poster, the DDA shared details of the executed projects such as a sports complex spread over 29.65 acres at Dwarka's Sector 11.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)