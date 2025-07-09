Chaibasa, Jul 9 (PTI) Eighteen IEDs were recovered by security forces from a forest on the border of Jharkhand's West Singhbhum and Khunti districts, officials said.

Superintendent of Police Rakesh Ranjan said a tip-off was received that a Left-wing extremist group has concealed explosives in large quantities in the area to disrupt the ongoing anti-Naxal operation.

Following this, a massive search operation was started by a joint team of CRPF, Jharkhand Jaguar and District Armed Police of West Singhbhum and Khunti, he said.

During the operation, security forces recovered 18 IEDs from the forest near Kochang village in the Arki police station area. The explosives were defused by the bomb disposal squad on the spot, he said.

