New Delhi [India], April 11 (ANI): In a tragic incident, 18 people were injured when a Delhi Transport Corporation (DTC) bus, identified by its registration number DL1PD6164, collided with a roadside pole in Rajouri Garden on Thursday morning, police officials said.

The accident, which occurred around 11:40 AM, resulted in injuries to a total of 18 individuals, including the driver and conductor. Fortunately, no fatalities have been reported in the incident.

Emergency services swiftly responded to a PCR call reporting the accident. Upon arrival, it was evident that the bus had collided with a pole along the roadside, causing significant damage. Fifteen of the injured were rushed to the ESIC Hospital in Basai Darapur, while the remaining three were taken to Deen Dayal Upadhyay Hospital for medical attention.

Fire Brigade personnel and PCR vans were deployed promptly to aid in the evacuation and assist the injured.

An FIR under applicable sections of law has been registered in the Rajouri Garden Police Station. Further, Crime Team was called on the spot for inspection.

Reason of accident will be established based on the report of Crime Team and mechanical inspection of the vehicle, said Police. (ANI)

