Muzaffarnagar (UP), Aug 6 (PTI) Eighteen more people were found positive for coronavirus in the neighbouring Shamli on Thursday, taking the total number of active cases in the district to 136, officials said.

According to Shamli DM Jasjit Kaur, 18 new COVID-19 cases and 23 more recoveries were reported on Thursday.

The total number of people who have recovered from COVID-19 infection now stands at 481 in the district, the officials said.

