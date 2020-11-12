Surat, Nov 12 (PTI) As many as 183 fresh cases of coronavirus emerged in Surat district of Gujarat in the last 24 hours, said a release by the state Health Department on Thursday evening.

Surat's tally of cases thus went up to 38,101.

While 141 persons tested positive in Surat city, 42 cases were reported from rural areas.

Two patients --one from the city and another from the rural areas -- died due to the viral infection during the day, taking the death toll in the district to 1,034.

On the other hand 210 patients were discharged on Thursday, 51 of them from rural parts of the district.

