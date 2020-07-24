Jaipur, Jul 23 (PTI) A total of 18,388 people have arrived in Jaipur till now from abroad under the Vande Bharat Mission, Additional Chief Secretary Subodh Agarwal said.

He said 175 people reached Jaipur on Thursday.

Also Read | Tripura Reports 206 New COVID 19 Cases in Past 24 Hours : Live News Breaking and Coronavirus Updates on July 23, 2020.

Two flights from Bishkek and one each from Dubai, Muscat, Sharjah and Doha will come to Jaipur carrying people belonging to Rajasthan between July 25 and August 4.

Agarwal said regular monitoring and coordination is being done by a committee constituted by the state government.

Also Read | Coronavirus Cases in Telangana Cross 50,000-Mark After 1,567 People Test Positive in Past 24 Hours; COVID-19 Death Toll Mounts to 447.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)