Thane, Aug 16 (PTI) As many as 186 new cases of coronavirus have been detected in Maharashtra's Thane district, taking its tally of infections to 7,37,080, a health official said on Tuesday.

With the addition of the latest cases on Monday, the active COVID-19 tally in the district has gone up to 1,604 as compared to 1,446 the previous day, he said.

The death toll in the district remained unchanged at 11,938, the official said, adding that the recovery count has reached 7,24,207.

