Raipur, Feb 7 (PTI) With 186 new COVID-19 cases and six deaths reported on Sunday, Chhattisgarh's caseload climbed to 3,07,525 and the toll to 3,741, a health official said.

The number of recoveries reached 2,99,494 after 11 people were discharged from various hospitals while 199 patients completed their home isolation during the day, leaving the state with 4,290 active cases, he said.

Raipur district reported 43 new cases, taking its total count to 54,147, including 786 deaths. Durg recorded 53 new cases and Bilaspur 17, among other districts, he said.

Three of the six fatalities occurred on Sunday and the rest on Saturday, the official said.

With 9,873 new tests, the total number of samples tested so far for coronavirus in Chhattisgarh went up to 43,67,872, he added.

