Dhenkanal (Odisha) [India], June 13 (ANI): As many as 19 workers sustained burn injuries following an accident reported at a blast furnace of Tata Steel's hot rolled coil factory at Meramundali in Odisha's Dhenkanal district on Tuesday.

"A total of 19 patients from Tata Steel's Meramandali plant in Dhenkanal were brought here. They have all suffered burns," Dr Subrat Jena, Ashwini Hospital, Cuttack said.

"Out of the 19 patients, two patients have also sustained fractures, and six of them are burnt above 40 per cent. One patient has sustained burns over 70 per cent are getting treated in the ICU: Dr Jena added.

Meanwhile, Union Minister Dharmendra Pradhan also prayed for the speedy recovery of the injured.

"Pained to learn about injuries to workers at Tata Steel's Meramandali Plant in Dhenkanal due to a gas leak. My thoughts are with all the workers and their families affected by this mishap. Praying for their earliest recovery," Pradhan wrote on Twitter.

Earlier in the day, an accident was reported at a blast furnace of Tata Steel's hot rolled coil factory at Meramundali in Odisha's Dhenkanal district on Tuesday affecting a few people, Tata Steel said in a statement.

The incident occurred at 1 pm today, during the course of the inspection work, Tata Steel further said adding that a few people were affected and were immediately shifted to the Occupational Health Centre inside the plant premises and then to Cuttack for further treatment.

"The Company is ensuring all necessary information and support to the families of the affected personnel," it added.

Tata Steel also said that immediately post the accident, all the emergency protocol services were activated and the area has been cordoned off.

"We are saddened to report an accident at the BFPP2 power plant due to escape of steam at Tata Steel Meramandali Works in Dhenkanal, Odisha," the company also said. (ANI)

