Kohima, Jan 6 (PTI) Nagaland on Wednesday reported 17 fresh COVID-19 cases, taking the tally to 11,954 , while one more fatality pushed the death toll to 80, a health official said.

The state now has 137 active COVID-19 cases, he said.

Twenty-two more people recovered from the disease, taking the total number of recoveries to 11,603, the official said, adding that the recovery rate now is 97.06 per cent.

"17 +ve cases of #COVID-19 have been detected today. Dimapur- 15, Kohima- Longleng - 1 each. Also 22 +ve patients have recovered. Dimapur- 19, Kohima- 3," Health Minister S Pangnyu Phom said in a tweet.

Death of an infected patient in Mokokchung has increased the death toll to 80, of which 70 are due to contagion and 10 had comorbid conditions, said Director of Health and Family Welfare Department Dr Denis Hangsing in the daily COVID-19 bulletin.

A total of 134 patients have migrated to other states, he said.

Dimapur has the highest number of COVID-19 cases at 6,420 cases, followed by Kohima (3,716), Mon (604), Peren (503), Tuensang (244), Mokokchung (179), Zunheboto (142), Phek (47), Kiphire (41), Wokha (39) and Longleng (19).

Of the total cases, 4,888 are traced contacts, 4,657 are armed forces or security personnel, 1,842 returnees from other states and 567 frontline workers, he said.

Nagaland has so far tested a total of 1,21,268 COVID- 19 samples, including 72,571 through RT-PCR, 36,795 on TrueNat and 11,902 on Rapid Antigen Test, said the health official.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)