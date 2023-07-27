Kochi (Kerala) [India], July 27 (ANI): A 19-year-old Indian Navy sailor was found hanging onboard aircraft carrier INS Vikrant in the early hours of Thursday, Indian Navy said.
According to the Navy, it appears to be a case of suicide.
Also Read | Derogatory Articles on Savitribai Phule: Maharashtra Deputy CM Fadnavis Assures Action Against Twitter Handle Posting Offensive Remarks Against Phule.
"Prime facie, it appears to be a case of suicide. A statutory Board of Inquiry is being ordered," an official statement said.
A case has been registered with the local police.
Also Read | Manipur Viral Video: INDIA Alliance Delegation To Visit Violence-Hit State on July 29,30.
Further investigation is underway. (ANI)
(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)