Kochi (Kerala) [India], July 27 (ANI): A 19-year-old Indian Navy sailor was found hanging onboard aircraft carrier INS Vikrant in the early hours of Thursday, Indian Navy said.

According to the Navy, it appears to be a case of suicide.

Also Read | Derogatory Articles on Savitribai Phule: Maharashtra Deputy CM Fadnavis Assures Action Against Twitter Handle Posting Offensive Remarks Against Phule.

"Prime facie, it appears to be a case of suicide. A statutory Board of Inquiry is being ordered," an official statement said.

A case has been registered with the local police.

Also Read | Manipur Viral Video: INDIA Alliance Delegation To Visit Violence-Hit State on July 29,30.

Further investigation is underway. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)