By Joymala Bagchi

New Delhi [India], November 5 (ANI): A total of 2,35,54,071 voters will exercise their franchise on November 7 as Bihar goes to its third and final phase of election to decide the fate of remaining 78 seats in 16 districts.

There are 1,23,25,780 male voters, while 1,12,05,378 women and 894 third gender voters in the general category. Altogether there are 22,019 service voters.

The Rashtriya Janata Dal has the maximum number of 46 candidates, followed by the Lok Janshakti Party at 42. The Janata Dal (United) has fielded candidates on 37 seats, Bharatiya Janata Party on 35, Nationalist Congress Party 31, Congress 25, Rashtriya Lok Samta Party 23, Bahujan Samaj Party 19, Communist Party of India on two seats and the National People's Party on one seat.

A total of 1,204 candidates, including 561 under the registered political parties and 382 Independents, are in the fray for the last phase, with a sharp division of 1,094 male and just 110 female candidates.

Gaighata Assembly constituency has the maximum number of 31 candidates, while Dhaka, Triveniganj, Jokihat and Bahadurganj have the least number of nine candidates each.

Valmikinagar is the largest Assembly constituency area-wise, whereas Saharsa is the largest as fas as the number of electorates is concerned. Hayaghat is the smallest Assembly constituency.

In the third phase, 33,782 Control Units, 45,953 Ballot Units and 33,782 VVPATs will be used in 33,782 polling stations.

The result will be declared on November 10. (ANI)

