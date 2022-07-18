Mendhar (Jammu and Kashmir) [India], July 18 (ANI): Two army officers were killed in an accidental grenade blast along the Line of Control in the Mendhar sector of Jammu and Kashmir's Poonch, Defence Public Relations Office informed on Monday.

During the treatment, one army officer and one Junior Commissioned Officer (JCO) succumbed to their injuries.

Also Read | Parliament Monsoon Session 2022: Govt to Table Weapons of Mass Destruction Bill in Rajya Sabha Today.

"Last night, an accidental grenade blast occurred in Mendhar Sector, Dist Poonch when troops were performing their duties along the Line of Control. The blast resulted in injuries to soldiers. During the treatment, one officer and one JCO succumbed to their injuries," said PRO Defence Jammu.

According to the Defence PRO, the blast occurred along the Line of Control (LOC) on Sunday night, when the Army troops were performing their duties, thus injuring them.

Also Read | Presidential Elections 2022 Live Updates: Stage Set As Yashwant Sinha, Droupadi Murmu Lock Horns Today.

All the injured soldiers were immediately evacuated to Udhampur via helicopter.

As per the reports, one officer and one Junior Commissioned Officer (JCO) succumbed to the injuries.

More details are awaited. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)