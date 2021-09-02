Muzaffarnagar, Sep 2 (PTI) Two people have been arrested for allegedly killing a man at Deval village here in Uttar Pradesh, police said on Thursday.

Devender and Surender Kumar were taken into custody on Wednesday evening in the murder case of Amratpal, who was beaten to death, Ramraj Station House Officer (SHO) Mukesh Solanki said.

During investigation, it was found that Devendra had an affair with Amratpal's wife, he said, adding that the victim had objected to their relationship.

Amratpal's family members in their police complaint said that on August 25, he had gone with Devender and Kumar, and did not return home.

Following this a missing person complaint was lodged at the Ramraj police station. Later, Amratpal's body was found in a canal, the SHO said.

