Two were arrested by police for allegedly sexually assaulted a woman. (Photo/ANI)

Meerut (Uttar Pradesh) [India], October 28 (ANI): Two persons have been arrested for allegedly sexually assaulting a woman in a hotel here, Uttar Pradesh police said.

As per information shared by police, the accused have been identified as Riyasat and Umaid. A third accused Sarfaraz, a religious preacher is on the run.

The woman was allegedly assaulted on Thursday by Riyasat and Umaid in a hotel room on the pretext of performing a practice required to legalise re-marriage with her first husband, who had divorced her six months ago but considered marrying her again.

The woman informed about the assault to her brother who informed the police.

Vineet Bhatnagar, SP (Meerut) said, "A woman was allegedly raped by two men. An FIR has been registered and two people have been arrested. Further action will be taken on basis of evidence. The woman's statement will be recorded. (ANI)

