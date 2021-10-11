Lucknow (Uttar Pradesh) [India], October 11 (ANI): Two Bangladeshi miscreants were injured in an encounter by the Uttar Pradesh Police in the Chinhat area of Lucknow district on Sunday.

One constable, Rinku, has also sustained injuries during cross-firing.

As per Nilabja Choudhary, Joint Commissioner of Police (JCP) (Crime), around 12 armed Bangladeshi miscreants were asked to stop at a checking point at Malhaur railway station, following which they began running away.

"The miscreants began firing at the team, in retaliation of which the team fired too. In the exchange of fires, two of them were injured and one of our constables also sustained injuries," he said.

Choudhary further informed that a total of three miscreants have been arrested while the others, benefitting from the darkness, were successful at running away.

"The gang had been causing trouble from some time; they would come, rob and cross over to Bangladesh because of which nabbing them has been difficult," the JCP informed.

He further told that several cases have been registered against the gang, and they were here again for executing another planned robbery.

The injured miscreants have been identified as Rubil and Alam alias Aleem. (ANI)

