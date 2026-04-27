Medak (Telangana) [India], April 27 (ANI): A private bus travelling from Medak to Hyderabad caught fire in the early hours of Monday, officials said.

As per the fire officer, the bus, which was travelling to Hyderabad for repairs, consisted of two people, including the driver and one other person.

Also Read | Shillong Teer Result Today, April 27, 2026: Check Winning Numbers, Live Result Chart for Shillong Morning Teer, Shillong Night Teer, Khanapara Teer, Juwai Teer and Jowai Ladrymbai.

No casualties were reported in the incident.

The fire was brought under control by fire engines.

Also Read | Gold Rate Today, April 27, 2026: Check 22K and 24K Gold Prices in Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai and Other Cities.

"A private bus travelling from Medak to Hyderabad caught fire at Masaipet in Medak district in the early morning hours today. Only the bus driver and one other person were in the bus, which was heading to Hyderabad for repairs. They immediately got down after noticing the fire, and no casualties were reported. One fire engine reached the spot and brought the fire under control. The cause of the fire is yet to be ascertained," the fire official said.

Further details are awaited. (ANI)

(The above story is verified and authored by ANI staff, ANI is South Asia's leading multimedia news agency with over 100 bureaus in India, South Asia and across the globe. ANI brings the latest news on Politics and Current Affairs in India & around the World, Sports, Health, Fitness, Entertainment, & News. The views appearing in the above post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY)