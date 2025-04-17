Thane, Apr 17 (PTI) Police have rescued two minor boys engaged in works at two hotels in Maharashtra's Thane district and registered a case against the operators of the establishments, officials said on Thursday.

An inspection was carried out on Wednesday during which minors were found employed at the two hotels located in Bhiwandi area, an official from Shanti Nagar police station said.

"Two boys, aged 12 and 14, who are originally from Uttar Pradesh, were rescued from the premises and shifted to a government care and protection home," he said.

A case was registered against the operators of the two establishments under provisions of the Juvenile Justice (Care and Protection of Children) Act, 2015, the police added.

