Pune (Maharashtra) [India], September 10 (ANI): Two undertrial prisoners, who had tested positive for COVID-19, escaped from a temporary jail set up by Yerawada Central Prison in Pune early morning on Saturday, jail officials informed.

Both inmates were kept into a quarantine facility of the jail.

The incident came to light at around 1 am on Thursday.

Jail authorities have converted a hostel building into a temporary prison where new prisoners are kept in order to prevent the spread of COVID-19 inside the jail.

Search is on by the police to nab the escapists. (ANI)

