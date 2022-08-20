Shimla, Aug 20 (PTI) A two-day national conference on women in police will be begin in Shimla from Sunday, officials said.

The conference is being organised by the Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) and Bureau of Police Research and Development (BPRD) in collaboration with Himachal Police, they said.

Himachal Pradesh Director General of Police (DGP) Sanjay Kundu will hold a press briefing in this regard at the state police headquarters on Saturday.

The conference will showcase the achievements of women police officers as well as discuss issues and challenges faced by them.

It will also highlight and discuss the new roles and responsibilities of women in terms of changing technology and crime.

