Banda (UP), May 24 (PTI) Two people died and four others got injured in a road accident in Uttar Pradesh's Banda district on Saturday, police said.

Circle Officer Rajveer Singh said a passenger tempo collided with a dumper truck parked on the roadside of the Banda-Fatehpur highway, within the Tindwari police station jurisdiction.

Also Read | PM Narendra Modi to Visit Gujarat on May 26-27, Inaugurate and Launch Development Projects Worth INR 53,414 Crore.

Six people who were travelling in the tempo got injured. They were immediatly rushed to a hospital by police, he said, adding that the doctors at the hospital declared Kallu (70), and Girija (60) dead.

CO Singh stated that the bodies have been sent for post-mortem. The injured are currently receiving treatment at a government hospital. Both vehicles involved in the accident have been seized by the police.

Also Read | X Outage in India: Elon Musk's Platform Down in Country, Thousands of Indian Users Unable To Login and Load New Posts.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)