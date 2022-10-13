Gurugram, Oct 13 (PTI) A tempo driver and his helper died after their vehicle rammed into a canter truck on the Delhi-Jaipur expressway on Thursday, police said.

The incident occurred at around 6:15 am near IFFCO chowk, they said.

Also Read | Hijab Ban: Constitution Document of Trust, It Is the Trust Minorities Have Reposed Upon Majority, Says Justice Sudhanshu Dhulia in His Verdict Against Karnataka HC Order.

The deceased were identified as driver Dimple and his helper Vinod, they said.

It seems that the canter truck suddenly stopped due to a puncture and the tempo rammed into it, Assistant Sub Inspector Jitender Kumar said.

Also Read | IIT Kanpur Recruitment 2022: Applications Invited For 119 Junior Assistant Posts At iitk.ac.in; Here's How to Apply.

The canter driver fled the spot after the incident, police said.

With the help of a crane, the police removed the vehicles from the road and pulled out the two men, they said.

The duo was rushed to a hospital where the doctors declared them dead, they said.

The bodies were handed over to the police after post-mortem, the ASI said, adding efforts are on to nab the accused.

An FIR has been registered against the accused under sections 283 (obstruction in public way), 304A (causing death by negligence), and 427 (causing damage) of the Indian Penal Code at Sector 18 police station, Kumar said.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)