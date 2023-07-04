New Delhi, Jul 4 (PTI) The CBI on Tuesday arrested two Delhi Police personnel for allegedly receiving a bribe of Rs 2 lakh, an official said.

Sub-Inspector Ravi and Head Constable Rajender Meel, posted at Paharganj Police Station, were booked for allegedly demanding Rs 3 lakh for not acting against the illegal borewell of the complainant and not stopping construction work on his plot, he said.

Also Read | Chennai Shocker: Woman Gives Birth to Daughter at Home After Illicit Affair With Another Man, Throws Newborn Child Into Velachery Lake; Arrested.

The person approached the CBI which did the verification.

During negotiations, the policemen reduced the bribe to Rs 2.50 lakh on repeated requests of the complainant.

Also Read | West Bengal Panchayat Elections 2023: 50% Central Security Personnel in Each Booth, Directs Calcutta High Court to Nodal Officers.

The agency apprehended the duo during investigation, a CBI spokesperson said.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)