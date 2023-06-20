Dholpur (Raj), Jun 20 (PTI) Two people died due to electrocution while four were injured on Tuesday evening when a pipe touched a high-tension line during the repair of a hand pump in Dholpur district of Rajasthan, police said.

The incident occurred in Nadanpur, they said.

Police said that hand pump repairing work was going on in Vijay Ka Pura village in Basedi subdivision. During this, a pipe that was pulled up by the labourers touched a high-tension line passing from above.

Lavkush aka Lokesh (22) and Dhruv (17) died on the spot, while Ramveer (50), Than Singh (30), Hari Singh, Shimla (35) suffered severe burns and were admitted to government hospitals in Badi and Basedi towns.

