Chandigarh, Nov 26 (PTI) Two drones were found near the India-Pakistan border in Punjab's Gurdaspur and Tarn Taran districts on Sunday, a BSF official said.

Border Security Force (BSF) troops intercepted one of the drones near Agwan village in Gurdaspur in the intervening night of November 25 and 26.

Subsequently, a joint search operation with the Punjab Police was launched and the China-made quadcopter was found from a field on Sunday.

Meanwhile, acting on specific information, the BSF personnel conducted a search operation on the outskirts of CB Chand village in Tarn Taran on Sunday evening and found another quadcopter, the official said.

