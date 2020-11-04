Jammu, Nov 4 (PTI) Two persons were arrested in Jammu on Wednesday for allegedly betting on Indian Premier League matches, police said.

Acting on inputs, a police team raided a place at Nagrota on outskirts of the city and apprehended two persons -- Parshotam Kumar and Vikram Singh -- for betting on IPL matches, official said.

Two mobile phones and many electronic materials have being seized. A case has been registered and an investigation is on, the officials said. PTI

