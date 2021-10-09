Madurai (Tamil Nadu) [India], October 9 (ANI): Customs officials at Madurai airport in Tamil Nadu arrested two people on Friday, for allegedly smuggling over one kilogram of gold worth over Rs 49 lakh.

As per an official statement of the Customs department, the accused were concealing the gold in their stomach.

"During a routine checkup, customs officials found Ajith Kumar (23) and Balamrukumar (27) from Ramanathapuram have consumed one kilogram and 44 grams of gold in pill form," the statement said.

The department said the was gold worth Rs 49,84,735.

A further investigation into the case is underway. (ANI)

