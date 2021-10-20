Kannur (Kerala), Oct 20 (PTI): Two persons were arrested by forest officials for allegedly trying to sell ambergris or vomit of whale worth crores of rupees from Thaliparamba in north Kerala district, officials said.

Also Read | Nattaa: The Politically-Neutral Network Putting 'Social Back Into Social Media'.

Ismaeel and Abdul Rasheed, hailing from Koyipram in the district and Bengaluru respectively, were arrested on the basis of a tip-off received by Principal Chief Conservator of Forests (Vigilance and Forest Intelligence), Thiruvananthapuram, they said.

Also Read | RBI Imposes Monetary Penalty on Paytm Payments Bank Limited, Western Union for Deficiencies in Regulatory Compliance.

The accused were arrested while trying to allegedly sell the ambergris weighing Rs 9 kg to people from Nilambur in Malappuram district for about Rs 30 crore, they said.

A case was registered against the duo under various sections of the Wildlife Protection Act, they added.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)