Coimbatore (TN), Mar 13 (PTI) Four people, including two Hindu outfit activists were arrested on charges of assaulting migrant workers, police said on Monday.

Gowtham Kathua, working in a jewellery workshop, along with his two of his friends were intercepted by a four member gang in Town Hall area, on Sunday night, who picked up a quarrel before reportedly assaulting them, police said.

The trio reached home and revealed to their roommates that they were beaten by a gang.

The incident comes days after Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M K Stalin had assured the safety of all migrant workers in the southern state.

Based on the complaint lodged by the migrant workers, police registered cases under three IPC Sections including 294 (using obscene languages) 323 (punishment for voluntarily causing hurt).

After verifying the CCTV footage, police arrested all the four early on Monday. Two of them were identified as Hindu Munnani workers, police said.

Investigations are on.

